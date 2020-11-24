5 ways to lower your risk of spreading COVID-19 at Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — In one of his first moves after the Trump administration approved the start of the presidential transition, Joe Biden formally introduced some of the appointees to his national security and foreign policy teams Tuesday.

“It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Biden said at the event in Wilmington, Delaware. His selections stood on stage, at least six feet apart and masked.