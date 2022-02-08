Man posing as another man to get money

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for an unidentified man who stole a person’s identity to steal money from that person’s bank account.

Crime Stoppers and Memorial Villages Police Department said that the suspect entered a business on the North Freeway on Oct. 22, 2021, trying to obtain data from a victim’s cell phone, authorities said. The suspect left the scene in a tan color Dodge Charger with a black tail band stripe.

CrimeStoppers Houston

The next day, at approximately 10:16 am, the same suspect was seen on surveillance video, at a financial institution in the 900 block of E. Little York Rd, in Houston.

Using the victim’s identifying information again, the suspect withdrew money from the victim’s account. When caught, the suspect will be charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and additional charges.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.