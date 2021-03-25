57% of Americans willing to pay to jump covid-19 vaccination line

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pharmacist Madeline Acquilano draws a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Americans say they’re willing to bring out their wallets move up in the covid-19 vaccination line.  Although most Americans believe people shouldn’t be able to pay to get early access to the vaccine, 57% say they would jump ahead of the line according to the survey by ValuePenguin.  The survey also reveals that another 26% would take a second job to qualify for an earlier vaccine dose.  Americans are also willing to give up several activities to get the vaccine as soon as tomorrow:

  • 27% – Alcohol
  • 23% – Netflix
  • 22% – Video games
  • 22% – Watching Sports
  • 10% – Listening to music
  • 14% – Sex
  • 15% – Shopping
  • 16% – Recreational drugs

Although the Covid-19 vaccination is free, about 1 in 8 Americans say they’re willing to pay $500 or more if it meant they could get a Covid-19 vaccination tomorrow.  Another 23% says they would pay no more than $99 for a vaccine.  For women, 57% say they wouldn’t pay money for a vaccine compared to 29% of men. So, who is willing to pay the most for a covid-19 vaccine? The answer is Gen Xers, who say they would pay over $500 to be vaccinated. Along with Gen Xers, millennials are willing to take a second job to jump ahead in the waitlist for a vaccine.  To view the full report, click this link.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

Don't Miss