57% of Americans willing to pay to jump covid-19 vaccination line

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Americans say they’re willing to bring out their wallets move up in the covid-19 vaccination line. Although most Americans believe people shouldn’t be able to pay to get early access to the vaccine, 57% say they would jump ahead of the line according to the survey by ValuePenguin. The survey also reveals that another 26% would take a second job to qualify for an earlier vaccine dose. Americans are also willing to give up several activities to get the vaccine as soon as tomorrow:

27% – Alcohol

23% – Netflix

22% – Video games

22% – Watching Sports

10% – Listening to music

14% – Sex

15% – Shopping

16% – Recreational drugs

Although the Covid-19 vaccination is free, about 1 in 8 Americans say they’re willing to pay $500 or more if it meant they could get a Covid-19 vaccination tomorrow. Another 23% says they would pay no more than $99 for a vaccine. For women, 57% say they wouldn’t pay money for a vaccine compared to 29% of men. So, who is willing to pay the most for a covid-19 vaccine? The answer is Gen Xers, who say they would pay over $500 to be vaccinated. Along with Gen Xers, millennials are willing to take a second job to jump ahead in the waitlist for a vaccine. To view the full report, click this link.