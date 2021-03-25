57% of Americans willing to pay to jump covid-19 vaccination line

HOUSTON (CW39) – Americans say they’re willing to bring out their wallets move up in the covid-19 vaccination line. Although most Americans believe people shouldn’t be able to pay to get early access to the vaccine, 57% say they would jump ahead of the line according to the survey by ValuePenguin. The survey also reveals that another 26% would take a second job to qualify for an earlier vaccine dose. Americans are also willing to give up several activities to get the vaccine as soon as tomorrow:
- 27% – Alcohol
- 23% – Netflix
- 22% – Video games
- 22% – Watching Sports
- 10% – Listening to music
- 14% – Sex
- 15% – Shopping
- 16% – Recreational drugs
Although the Covid-19 vaccination is free, about 1 in 8 Americans say they’re willing to pay $500 or more if it meant they could get a Covid-19 vaccination tomorrow. Another 23% says they would pay no more than $99 for a vaccine. For women, 57% say they wouldn’t pay money for a vaccine compared to 29% of men. So, who is willing to pay the most for a covid-19 vaccine? The answer is Gen Xers, who say they would pay over $500 to be vaccinated. Along with Gen Xers, millennials are willing to take a second job to jump ahead in the waitlist for a vaccine. To view the full report, click this link.
