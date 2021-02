Ice and snow on local roads and highways - Hannah Trippett

CY-FAIR, TEXAS (CW39) It was 2pm when fire crews responded to scene in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Dr. in Houston.

When they arrived, 6 people, including 4 children had to be transported for carbon monoxide poisoning. The family was using an outdoor grill, inside, to keep warm during the Winter Storm.

Please remember to never run a generator or grill inside your home. These produce carbon monoxide, which is a deadly, colorless and odorless gas. #hounews — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) February 15, 2021

Temperatures are also expected to drop again tonight.