6-year-old fatally struck by Conroe ISD school bus

CONROE (CW39) Sad news out of Conroe. Authorities say at 7:30, Tuesday morning, Conroe Police were called out to the 2200 block of North First of reports of a child being struck by a CISD school bus.

According to witnesses on the scene the child was breathing, but not conscious. MCHD medics arrived and immediately started life-saving procedures on a 6- year old girl. The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands where she succumbed to her injuries.

Conroe PD crash investigators were called to the scene and immediately started an investigation. Investigators interviewed eyewitnesses and reviewed dashcam video from the school bus, according to CPD. It appears that the child lives near the bus stop and ran in front of the school bus as it was departing from the pick-up location.



The crash is still under investigation.