600K face masks to be distributed this weekend

Bank of America, The Houston Food Bank along with Mayor Turner’s “Health Equity Response” task force are going to be giving out 600-thousand face masks this Saturday.

This is happening at Houston Food Bank’s upcoming food distribution event happening this Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 am – 1 pm at NRG Stadium.

This donation is part of a nationwide effort by Bank of America and is connected to its $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic. This is in addition to the 4 million face masks donated earlier this year in cities across the country.