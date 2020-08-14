North Loop morning traffic delays continue after diesel fuel spill

News

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

9:20am – UPDATE – A wrecker is arriving at the accident along the 610 S Loop frontage road.

North Loop is still effecting the lanes EB on the north side of town. Hannah Trippett has your updates!

8:40am UPDATE – Three mainlanes on 610 North Loop eastbound are re-opened near I-45 due after an 18-wheeler diesel fuel spill. Shortly after 8am, all mainlanes were shut down for 30 minutes, causing major delays in and around the area.

The 45NB ramp to 610 North Loop EB is also closed. Officials say cleanup is expected to take hours as two right mainlanes continue to remain closed. Expect extensive delays in and around the area.

CW39s Hannah Trippett has your alternate routes and continues to follow your routes around town this morning.

8:40am …

8:30am…

8am…

