7-Day Forecast: Cooler temps, more storms, eye on the Gulf

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KIAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hot weather with increasing chances for precipitation are the main weather story for Wednesday.

Daytime heating and the seabreeze will allow for scattered showers and storms throughout some parts of the day. Gusty winds are also possible with the development of Wednesday’s storms. Highs will be in the upper 90s for Houston with partly sunny skies. Portions of the region will be close to a heat advisory criteria with the possibility of heat index values from 103-107. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has also issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas for Wednesday.

After Wednesday the strong ridge of high pressure that has been over Texas the past few days will begin sliding eastward over the weekend allowing for a build up of moisture into the region. Precipitation chances double from Wednesday into Thursday, then continue into the weekend. Other changes include a drop in the afternoon highs, from upper 90s down to lower 90s towards the end of the week.

The Tropics

KIAH

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the tropics for possible tropical cyclone development in the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week or weekend. There is the possibility of impacts to Texas especially early next week.

Although track details remain highly uncertain, it is important for all to review hurricane preparedness plans now. Build a kit, find out if you are in an evacuation zone, make an evacuation plan, review your insurance, etc. Also please stay weather aware over the coming days as the forecast evolves.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Houston's job market improves after it takes a fall

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee stands with school districts

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee stands with school districts - CAR LIVE SHOT

CW39 "Molten Moon" Sharron Melton

Tuesday heat safety tips

Remembering Harvey: August 24th, 2017 (Part 2)

Remembering Harvey: August 24th, 2017 (Part 1)

7-Day Forecast: Rain chances to return, slight cool down midweek

104° Heat index for August 24, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Political leaders like Sheila Jackson Lee stand behind mask mandates in schools

Tropics - Chance of Development - Adam Krueger

COVID-19 schools, hospitals updates - Sharron Melton

Weather headlines for August 24, 2021 - Adam Krueger

HISD Superintendent tours elementary school emergency pantry

Marshall Middle School hosts event with "Safe Walk Home Northside"

Henri brings more rain to New England while many are recovering

7-Day Forecast

School is back in session

Hurricane Harvey: A look back four years later

Grace brings minor impacts to Texas Coast

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss