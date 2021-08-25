7-Day Forecast: Cooler temps, more storms, eye on the Gulf

KIAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hot weather with increasing chances for precipitation are the main weather story for Wednesday.

Daytime heating and the seabreeze will allow for scattered showers and storms throughout some parts of the day. Gusty winds are also possible with the development of Wednesday’s storms. Highs will be in the upper 90s for Houston with partly sunny skies. Portions of the region will be close to a heat advisory criteria with the possibility of heat index values from 103-107. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has also issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria areas for Wednesday.

After Wednesday the strong ridge of high pressure that has been over Texas the past few days will begin sliding eastward over the weekend allowing for a build up of moisture into the region. Precipitation chances double from Wednesday into Thursday, then continue into the weekend. Other changes include a drop in the afternoon highs, from upper 90s down to lower 90s towards the end of the week.

The Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the tropics for possible tropical cyclone development in the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week or weekend. There is the possibility of impacts to Texas especially early next week.

Although track details remain highly uncertain, it is important for all to review hurricane preparedness plans now. Build a kit, find out if you are in an evacuation zone, make an evacuation plan, review your insurance, etc. Also please stay weather aware over the coming days as the forecast evolves.