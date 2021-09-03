7-Day Forecast: HOT Labor Day Weekend, More showers next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Widely scattered activity started up over the coastal waters early Friday morning and the trend is expected to continue through the day, pushing some storms inland as well. High temperatures for Friday afternoon will range from the mid to upper 90s for northern counties and lower to mid 90s to the south.

Little change has been made to the forecast with Houston still facing a hot and dry Labor Day Weekend. However, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms cant be completely ruled out, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry throughout the weekend. Highs in Houston will be in the upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Much of the first half of next week will see an increase in rain chances and associated clouds should help to shave a degree or two off the afternoon highs. Moisture associated with the tropics and a front moving through will likely up rain chances.