7-Day Forecast: Houston feels like 107 degrees, and more heat into Labor Day Weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Although it will not feel like it Wednesday marks the start of meteorological fall, as another hot day is expected across southeast Texas with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

Hot temperatures and dewpoints in the mid to upper 70s will once again lead to heat index values from 103 to 107 degrees Wednesday. While values should remain just shy of heat advisory criteria, some locations may briefly reach or exceed 108 degrees.

Expect a chance for isolated to scattered downpours throughout Wednesday with peak daytime heating and seabreeze at play. With some stronger storms frequent lightening, brief heavy rainfall and isolated gusty winds are possible. The same weather pattern is expected on Thursday.

Friday is expected to see isolated rain and storm chances with a high in the upper 90s then over the Labor Day Weekend a ridge high pressure looks to be strong enough to almost keep the entire area dry.