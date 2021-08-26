7-Day Forecast: Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday, starting along the coastal counties during the morning hours, then expanding inland later into the afternoon hours.

Locally heavy rain and isolated gusty winds will be the main hazards with these storms overnight Thursday into Friday. The Weather Prediction Center highlights this risk in their Day 2 outlook for excessive rainfall.

Thursday’s highs will range from the low to mid 90s, with the warmer readings north of I-10. Friday`s highs are expected to be a few degrees cooler, mainly in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday are likely to bring locally heavy rainfall. Most of the precipitation will fall during the day, but lingering thunderstorms during the overnight periods can be expected.

The main threat in the long term period remains the potential impacts from Invest 99L currently located in the SW Caribbean Sea.

KIAH