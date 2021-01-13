7 New METRO COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON (CW39) – Seven more METRO Houston workers have tested positive for Covid-19. Monday METRO confirmed four bus operators, two employees in the Operations Department and one contract driver employed by First Transit tested positive. This brings the number of cases up to 377 METRO employee and 80 contractors since March.

Here’s a look at the routes and last dates worked for the infected workers according to METRO:

The first bus operator last worked Wednesday, Jan. 6 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 28 OST/Wayside

• 40 Telephone/Heights

The second bus operator last worked Thursday, Dec. 31 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 82 Westheimer

• 151 Westpark Express

• 784 Red Line Bus Shuttle

The third bus operator last worked Wednesday, Jan. 6 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 2 Bellaire

• 4 Beechnut

• 82 Westheimer

• 161 Wilcrest Express

• 784 Red Line Bus Shuttle

The fourth bus operator last worked Thursday, Jan. 7 and in the two weeks prior, operated the following routes:

• 41 Kirby/Polk

• 170 Missouri City Express

METRO did make safety upgrades including a requirement that all METRO operators and riders wear a face covering while on the system unless prevented by a medical condition.