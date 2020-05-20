74-year-old woman dies after retaining wall collapses on her at Wisconsin senior living facility

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WDJT) — A 74-year-old Wisconsin woman has died after a retaining wall at a senior living facility collapsed on her.

Port Washington police said first responders were called to Lincoln Village Senior Living around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Judith Cisewski was found under the rubble. She was freed from the debris and transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries Monday.

“It’s sad because it shouldn’t happen to anybody, and to have it happen to somebody so sweet like that, there’s no words for it,” said Liz Wedereit, who knew Cisewski.

Police said the city building inspector is involved in the investigation and authorities are trying to determine whether the wall met code requirements.

The senior living facility is blaming weather for the collapse.

Lincoln Village Senior Living said in a statement: “We extend our deepest condolences to the independent living resident and their family as a result of an unfortunate incident that occurred over the weekend due to heavy rain fall and flooding.”

