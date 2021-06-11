8 Houston ISD High Schools get national recognition as some of the best schools in the city

HOUSTON (CW39) Every school district around the country hopes its students receive the education they deserve. But when others around the nation start noticing, it makes the effort even more exciting.

So, when U.S. News and World Report revealed some of the top High Schools in Houston, H.I.S.D. was hopeful, one of its high schools or two would get a chance to shine. And Shine is exactly what they are doing. H.I.S.D. is overjoyed with being recognized with 8 of its High Schools in the top 10!

All of the top three High Schools recognized in Houston, happen to be in the Houston Independent School District! They are Carnegie Vanguard High School, DeBakey High School and Challenge Early College High School. For Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, this is a culmination of a lot of hard work. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Dr. Lathan to discuss how this success was all made possible.

For a list of all the schools ranked in the study, go to USN Best High Schools in Houston Link Here!