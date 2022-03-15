GALVESTON (KIAH) Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators rescued 31 animals from a property in Hitchcock, TX:

two horses and a mini

10 dogs

nine puppies

four guinea pigs

one rabbit

two pythons, including a Burmese and a Ball

one dwarf caiman

one calf

All from inside a second story home filled with garbage, debris and animal remains.

The second rescue was in nearby La Marque where 52 cats were removed from a home in deplorable condition filled with urine and feces. Some of those cats are being treated for upper respiratory infections and urine scalding. Warrants were served to both owners today by Galveston County Sheriff’s Office so the animals could be removed from the properties.

All photos courtesy of Houston SPCA