Fog to sunshine Monday | 7 Day forecast

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Some areas may experience patchy fog out the doors through early to mid-morning. Otherwise Houston can expect another great day in the weather department for Monday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday, with daytime highs mainly from the mid to upper 70s.

Patchy fog will once again be possible Monday night, though the highest chances will be across our northeastern counties. Look for lows from the upper 40s to upper 50s, mainly in the low 60s over the coastal counties.

KIAH

Although fair and modestly warmer weather is the story Monday and Tuesday as well, the next front is lurking out in the long term, slowly getting closer and closer in the forecast. It will bring our next chance for showers and some isolated storms Wednesday night through Thursday. It will also erase the warming trend of the first part of the week, bringing us some cooler temps for the end of the week.

KIAH

