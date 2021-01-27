$90 Million Going to Covid Financial Relief For AAA Texas Policy Holders

HOUSTON (CW39) Great news for Triple-A members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers (Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group). They’ll be receiving an additional premium refund, totaling approximately $90 million. Policyholders with auto insurance in effect from Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 will receive a 10% policy refund for this period.

This latest COVID-19 financial relief is in addition to almost $262 million in refunds provided in May and November, bringing the total amount returned to auto insurance policyholders to approximately $352 million. According to the publication S&P Global Market Intelligence, Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group is one of only a few insurers in the country to provide additional premium refunds through to the end of 2020.

“Ten months after the pandemic began, and with many people running out of assistance, COVID-19 continues to financially harm many people, including AAA members,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since we are seeing fewer claims because of reduced driving in our markets, we believe it is important to provide additional help to members in these difficult times.”

Refunds either will be applied as a credit to the member’s premium due or mailed as a check, depending on the region. Also, checks will be issued for policies that were canceled or that were paid in full. Members do not need to take any action to receive their refund. The additional relief package is due to continued reduced driving and fewer claims because of the ongoing pandemic. Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group provides insurance for over 3.5 million vehicles through AAA clubs in 21 states, including Texas.



Plus, Free Roadside Assistance Continues for Medical Personnel and First Responders. Also, the Auto Club will continue to provide free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program helps these critical workers if they have a vehicle breakdown, battery problem, or flat tire. Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222. Since this program was announced in April, Auto Club Enterprises clubs, including AAA Texas, have served more than 8,000 first responders and medical personnel.

