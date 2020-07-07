90 Percent of COVID-19 cases at meatpacking plants affect minorities

Meatpacking plants have been one of the industries hardest-hit by coronavirus infections – and most of those infections are effecting minorities.

According to a CDC report, ethnic minorities accounted for 87 percent of cases. Hispanic workers, who make up the largest demographic of employees, account for 56 percent.

More than 17,000 cases have been traced to meat and poultry plants so far, and the CDC says barely a third of those facilities offer employee testing while only 77 percent require facemasks.

How do you feel about mandatory facemask orders? Will this change your view on eating meat?

