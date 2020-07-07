90 Percent of COVID-19 cases at meatpacking plants affect minorities

News

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

Ground meat.

Meatpacking plants have been one of the industries hardest-hit by coronavirus infections – and most of those infections are effecting minorities.

According to a CDC report, ethnic minorities accounted for 87 percent of cases.  Hispanic workers, who make up the largest demographic of employees, account for 56 percent.

More than 17,000 cases have been traced to meat and poultry plants so far, and the CDC says barely a third of those facilities offer employee testing while only 77 percent require facemasks.

How do you feel about mandatory facemask orders?  Will this change your view on eating meat?

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Showers, Hot & Humid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showers, Hot & Humid"

Time to Pay Those Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time to Pay Those Taxes"

Shannon LaNier Is Great Grandchild of Thomas Jefferson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shannon LaNier Is Great Grandchild of Thomas Jefferson"

July 6th, 2020 COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 6th, 2020 COVID-19 testing"

Rainy start to our week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainy start to our week"

Become A Virtual Big Brother Big Sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "Become A Virtual Big Brother Big Sister"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Scattered storms possible

Scattered storms possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered storms possible"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular