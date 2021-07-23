A rhyming tour of the Japan destinations you can’t visit during the Olympics

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — The Olympics are about sports, of course, but they’re also about bringing the world together a spirit of peaceful competition.

Generally, the Games draw fans from around the world to a single city.

Not this year.

The pandemic means fans are banned. Foreigners who have been allowed to enter Japan — athletes, coaches and the journalists covering the Games — are living in a bubble and may not explore Tokyo and the surrounding areas.

Above, Nexstar Olympic correspondent Jack Doles takes you on a rhyming tour of the places fans can’t visit.

