A tour of Japan destinations you can’t visit during the Olympics, part 2

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Still in quarantine, foreigners visiting Japan for the Tokyo Olympics can’t leave a bubble, and that means they can’t see the sights.

That means no trip to Shibuya Crossing, the busiest intersection in the world. Every 30 seconds, some 3,000 people cross at once.

“What’s interesting is that we never bump into people,” Tokyo tour guide Markito Hirata said. “We are good at it and there’s no confusion.”

The area is popular for shopping.

If you’re more of the outdoorsy type, your dream destination may be Mount Fuji, which you can reach by taking a bullet train. Mount Fuji is the highest peak in Japan at over 12,000 feet tall. On a clear day, you can see it from Tokyo even though it’s 60 miles away.

It’s an active volcano and one of three sacred mountains in Japan.

“Mount Fuji is a special place for Japanese people,” Hirata said. “Now, it’s a place that everyone would like to see and also to climb. But still, it is a very spiritual place, not just a leisure place. So when we see Mount Fuji, even the Japanese, even if we have seen it hundreds of times, we still take pictures and we still feel happy when we see the mountain.”

