AAA says parents should form these 7 habits to prevent hot car deaths

by: K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the summer months, it can be extremely dangerous for families to leave children in hot cars.

According to AAA, a child dies from heatstroke about once every 10 days from being left alone in a hot vehicle. Heatstroke is the leading cause of a non-crash vehicle fatality for kids 14 years old and younger.

You should never leave your child unsupervised in a vehicle, even for a minute. Temperatures inside of a car, even on a mild, sunny day, can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Accidents happen, but experts say there are a few easy tips that can help remind you that a child is in the car:

  • Look before you lock: Always check the backseat before leaving your vehicle.
  • Keep something in the backseat: Keep personal belongings that you might need — such as a purse, wallet or phone — in the backseat.
  • Travel with a furry companion: Leave a stuffed animal in the car seat. When a baby is in the car seat, move the stuffed animal to the front seat as a reminder.
  • Always lock your doors: Even when parked in the garage, lock your doors to make sure children can’t play in the car.
  • Put keys away: Don’t allow your children to play with your keys or key fob.
  • Have a plan: Make sure your child’s daycare calls you if your child doesn’t arrive as expected.
  • See something, do something: If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

Officials say most deaths attributed to hot cars occur on Thursdays and Fridays when parents are tired from the workweek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

