Accused home invasion killer in court

News
Posted: / Updated:

David Gardner, 22, appeared in Probable Cause court Wednesday, charged with capital murder in connection with a home invasion. 

Gardner stands accused of shooting and killing a man in a north Harris County home invasion back on May 7th.

Court records note that Gardner went to the family home asking for help after his friend was shot. The family obliged, even offering him a bottle of water to drink. A few minutes later, Gardner pointed a gun at them. Gardner then had Ignacio Cruz, 34, sit on a sofa while he forced the others into a bathroom inside the home.

Gardner is now accused of shooting Cruz in his head and torso. Detectives were able to identify Gardner from fingerprints on the water bottle he drank from. 

Gardner remains in custody without bail.

