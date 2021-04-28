Actor Steven Seagal selling $3.4 million bulletproof house

News

by: Aleksandra Bush,

Posted: / Updated:

(realtor.com)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NewsNation Now)  —  If you’re looking for true home security, you can now buy a home that’s bulletproof.

Actor Steven Seagal is selling the home in Scottsdale, Ariz. for $3.4 million.

The nearly 9,000 square foot home, featuring five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, sits on a hillside overlooking the desert.

All of the home’s the floor-to-ceiling windows will stop a bullet and so will the exterior of copper and stone. The only place you’ll likely be vulnerable is in the infinity pool or hot tub.

The house also comes with a complete guest home.

Julianna Eriksen with Engel & Volkers Scottsdale holds the listing.

  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)
  • (realtor.com)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss