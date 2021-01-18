Add The Houston Food Bank To Your “Day Of Service” This Dr. MLK Jr. Holiday

HOUSTON (CW39) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” Today many are celebrate his life and legacy, by helping and honoring others, in recognition of his work. That’s also why the Houston Food Bank is spotlighting the importance of volunteering and giving to others today.

With help from Shell Oil Company for many years, they’re once again hosting a “Day of Service at Houston Food Bank” on this holiday. This year, due to COVID restrictions, they will host a Shell Backpack Buddy Food Drive (volunteer drive-thru) from 9 – 11am at the front of the Houston Food Bank main facility at 535 Portwall (77029). People can drive-up and donate non-perishable items to be used in Backpack Buddy sacks which help food-insecure schoolchildren.

Houston Food Bank

From Karen Labat, diversity outreach advisor for Shell Oil Company: January 18th is the 26th

anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday, which celebrates life and legacy of a leader

who brought hope and healing to America. Labat says “As we begin this new year, Shell honors Dr. King through our ongoing legacy of employee engagement, and support of programs that impact

communities where we operate and live. The Backpack Buddy Food Drive provides an

opportunity for engagement while adhering to COVID-19 safety and social distancing guidelines

while many of us continue to work remotely. Shell employees can participate in this corporate

volunteer opportunity, re-imagined to demonstrate Shell pride while honoring our commitment to

communities that support our efforts.”

Other activities supporting the Houston Food Bank for MLK Day of Service include:

HungerMitao is partnering with food banks across Texas to support SAAVETX (South Asian-American Voter EmpowermentTX). SAAVETX is also partnering with the Biden Inaugural Celebration Committee for a week of action.

SAAVETX’s vision is to help the South Asian-American community in Texas through education, engagement, and empowerment. This group also brings together the South Asian community to organize and engage in politics at a local state and national level.



Houston Food Bank

Houston Food Bank’s mission is to provide food for better lives. In the last year, the Houston Food Bank has provided access to 159 million nutritious meals in 18 counties, in southeast Texas, through it’s 1,500 community partners of food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools. It is a resource for individuals and families and works alongside partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston County and Brazos Valley. The Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the Nations Food Bank Network.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!