AIR QUALITY ALERT | High ozone levels for Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria unhealthy for sensitive groups

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) Sunny skies, light winds, & warm temperatures will lead to another day of elevated ozone levels that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you are sensitive to ozone levels, limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Friday, October 8, 2021.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned.