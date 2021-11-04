Airbnb to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties in Houston area

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck and cut its revenue by almost a third, the home-sharing company revealed in documents filed Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, ahead of a planned initial public offering of its stock. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

A look at Airbnb's plan to deal with NYE parties heading into 2021

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Airbnb is trying to pull the plug on rowdy New Year’s Eve parties in the Houston area at their rental housing units. This week, the company announced it’s plans to crack down on crazy parties.

Here in Houston, more than 350 people were “deterred” by its anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over New Year’s Eve 2020. That number was more than 200 in Galveston.

Airbnb says it continues to draw a hard line on parties and emphasize safe and responsible travel. The company says the anchor of its plan to deal with parties is a block on certain one-night reservations during New Years Eve of entire home listings in Houston and expanding to other parts of the world, from Canada to France to Australia. That block went into effect this week for guests without a history of positive reviews.

This move comes as Airbnb prepares for a surge in bookings as travel makes a come back this holiday season as vaccines continue to roll out globally.

Airbnb will use the following criteria for guests attempting to book New Year’s Eve reservations in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the UK:

For one-night reservations – Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

– Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings. For two-night reservations – As NYE approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties. For example, we will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb.

– As NYE approaches, we will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties. For example, we will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

You can find all the details of the Airbnb New Year’s Eve party prevention plan here.