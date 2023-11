LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State no longer controls their destiny for a SWAC Championship appearance, but the team still has a shot to make it.

It starts with beating JSU on Saturday.

The Braves will also need Alabama State to beat Prairie View A&M.

ASU’s head coach Fred McNair says the team is focused on what they can control, which is trying to win the game in front of them.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. in Jackson.