LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State faces their biggest game of the season this Saturday.

The Braves will welcome in Southern who is tied with them for 1st place in the SWAC West.

A win in this game will make the winner the front-runner to play in the SWAC Championship game.

Braves head coach Fred McNair says his team has prepared like any other week, because they have been in playoff mode since their loss to Prairie View A&M.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Alcorn State.