Alex Bregman collects three hits in rehab assignment start

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Minor league baseball team the Sugar Land Skeeters host media day

KIAH

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) – The Astros‘ Alex Bregman continued his MLB Rehab Assignment on Monday night and went 3-for-5, playing all nine innings at third base. Bregman has been on the 10-Day IL since June 17 with a left quad strain.

But the biggest play of the game went to Jose Siri, who hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the eighth inning to lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 6-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday at Constellation Field.

Siri already helped the Skeeters earlier in the game jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the second. Stealing on the pitch, Siri scored from second base on a wild pitch from Oklahoma City starter Yefry Ramirez. Cj Hinojosa came around to score on a wild pitch from Ramirez in the fourth.

Hinojosa added a two-run double in the fifth inning off Ramirez, giving him 32 doubles on the year. He entered Monday leading Triple A West and fourth in Minor League Baseball in doubles.

The Skeeters and Oklahoma City finish out their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CW39 "Molten Moon" Sharron Melton

Tuesday heat safety tips

Remembering Harvey: August 24th, 2017 (Part 2)

Remembering Harvey: August 24th, 2017 (Part 1)

7-Day Forecast: Rain chances to return, slight cool down midweek

104° Heat index for August 24, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Political leaders like Sheila Jackson Lee stand behind mask mandates in schools

Tropics - Chance of Development - Adam Krueger

COVID-19 schools, hospitals updates - Sharron Melton

Weather headlines for August 24, 2021 - Adam Krueger

HISD Superintendent tours elementary school emergency pantry

Marshall Middle School hosts event with "Safe Walk Home Northside"

Henri brings more rain to New England while many are recovering

7-Day Forecast

School is back in session

Hurricane Harvey: A look back four years later

Grace brings minor impacts to Texas Coast

Houston's 100 degree statistics

New England's 30-year hurricane drought ends Sunday with Henri

Weekend grill forecast

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss