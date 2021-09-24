“ALL aboard!” Rail trolley services returning to Galveston

HOUSTON, Texas(KIAH) – The city of Galveston is bringing back a piece of history for visitors and residents. The Galveston Island Trolley service is returning on weekends beginning October 1st, 2021 and will be the first trolley rail service since the city was flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008.

The city says three beautifully restored trolleys will be running the entire route of the line, which connects downtown and the Seawall along 25th Street. For the first weekend the city will celebrate the return by offering free rides. The public is also invited to attend a special event on Oct. 1st starting at 9 a.m. on Postoffice between 22nd and 23rd Street. After the first weekend, the fare will be $1 per person and for now, the trolleys will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EXCITING NEWS! The rail trolleys are returning on weekends beginning October 1! For the first weekend of October, the trolleys will be free to ride and then the fare will be $1 per person. Trolleys will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nnm1mshfIU — City of Galveston (@CityofGalveston) September 23, 2021

PEDESTERIAN TROLLEY SAFETY

Never cross or run in front of an approaching trolley or between two stopped vehicles.

Never chase the trolleys.

Wait until traffic stops and look both ways before crossing.

Pay attention to the surrounding environment. Trolleys are quiet and cannot stop as quickly as

a car.

Avoid walking or riding bikes along the trolley tracks.

DRIVING NEAR TROLLEYS

Follow the trolley at a safe distance and be prepared to stop.

Slow down and use turn signals before making a left or right turn — Streetcars are not able to stop as quickly as vehicles.

Check for an approaching streetcar before opening vehicle doors

Do not make a turn from the adjacent lane or center lane in front of the trolley

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalk

Never stop a vehicle on the tracks

PARKING IN TROLLEY LANE

Be sure to park within the line in trolley track areas to avoid having your vehicle sideswiped by a trolley.

Stay alert when exiting your vehicle, check before opening the door