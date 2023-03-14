(Our Auto Expert) — Lexus is jumping into the EV game with the all-new all-electric RZ450e and has landed firmly on top of the competition in its segment.

The RZ is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle that brings a vigorous driving experience with a unique, sharp design focused on performance.

The RZ is the ultimate-electrified vehicle in the lineup, which has a family of seven hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Lexus just took a giant running step toward their goal of being able to provide 100% BEVs globally by 2035.

The 71.4 kWh battery makes good on its promise of delivering performance and fun with a total of 313 horsepower and a manufacturer-estimated 0-60 acceleration time of 5.0 seconds. The RZ has an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 220 miles when wrapped with 18” wheels and an EPA-estimated MPGe rating of 115/98/107 (city/highway/combined). When upgraded to the 20” wheels, the RZ has an EPA-estimated MPGe of 102/87/95 (city/highway/combined) with an EPA-estimated range of up to 196 miles.

The all-new RZ has a new lightweight e-TNGA steel platform, which is brand new for Lexus and exciting for all of us. The RZ possesses an optimal placement of mass and high body rigidity. RZ’s body employs high-tensile steel panels and an aluminum hood to reduce weight and increase rigidity. A urethane sealant provides extra security and protection to remove dust and water from the reinforced structure. At the same time, reliable and heavily tested water-cooling and water-heating systems work to maintain an ideal battery temperature.

The RZ’s exterior is razor-sharp styled with a floating roof, a ducktail spoiler, and intense headlamps. The cabin is simple in design, with most controls manipulated using an enormous 14.0-inch touchscreen display.

Lexus added a yoke-style steering wheel, similar to what airplanes use. This will be offered as an option; a regular circular wheel will be standard, so if you’re not ready for a yoke, you can opt out.

The steer-by-wire system takes getting used to, but once we got the hang of it, it proved beneficial for handling. The all-new Steer by Wire system allows the electronic exchange of steering and road surface information between the state-of-the-art steering control and tires through electrical signals, not mechanical linkage.

Lexus just broke through the competition with brand-new technology and features never seen before, all while only starting at $59,650