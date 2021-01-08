Almost half of Americans admit to drinking and driving

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH (CW39) A new report by Lending Tree reveals some troubling statistics. The report shows that 43% of Americans admit to having driven under the influence of alcohol, and 45% admit riding with someone who had been drinking.

Key findings: 

View full report: Drinking and Driving Habits 

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss