Almost half of Americans admit to drinking and driving

KIAH (CW39) A new report by Lending Tree reveals some troubling statistics. The report shows that 43% of Americans admit to having driven under the influence of alcohol, and 45% admit riding with someone who had been drinking.
Key findings:
- 43% of Americans admit to having driven under the influence of alcohol, and 45% have gotten a ride from someone who had been drinking. 56% of men admitted to drinking and driving, versus 29% of women.
- The main reason those surveyed say they drove after drinking — or rode with someone who had — is because they had to travel a short distance, or they didn’t think they (or the driver) was incapable of driving. Still, it’s a gamble, as nearly half (48%) of those who admitted to drinking and driving was pulled over by the police.
- Just under 1 in 4 overestimate the amount of alcohol they can drink and still drive safely. Nearly a third of men (31%) think they could safely drive after 3 drinks, which — for the average man — would put them over the legal limit.
- 44% of respondents believe their auto insurance would cover damage caused by an alcohol-impaired crash, but that may not be the case.
View full report: Drinking and Driving Habits