Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy from Mathis, Texas

MATHIS, Texas — Police in Mathis, Texas issued an Amber Alert for Enrique Hernandez, age 5.

Enrique was described as Hispanic male, 3’11” tall and weighing 80 pounds. Enrique was also described as having brown hair, and brown eyes.

The alert also said, “Police are looking for Stephanie Olivarez, Hispanic, female, 22 years old, height 5 ft 6 in, weight 223 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes, in connection with his abduction.”

As part of the Amber Alert, police were looking for a red, 2002, Dodge, Neon with Texas license plate number of LDR 8421.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert said.

Anyone with information can call the Mathis Police Department at (361) 547-2113. Mathis is northwest of Corpus Christi.