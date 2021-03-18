American Medical Association President talks vaccination initiative with CW39 and dispels myths

HOUSTON (CW39) As people get vaccinated around the country, there are some who are not. Research shows only 60% of the overall population feels confident they have enough information to guide them in their vaccine decision process. That number drops even more, to 40% in the Black and Hispanic Communities, which are some of the hardest hit covid areas.

Now the Ad Council is joining forces with medical experts and groups like the American Medical Association, to educate the public about vaccinations. The campaign called “It’s Up To You”, aims to connect people across the country with information about Covid-19 vaccines. The campaign reaffirms that while it is understandable to have questions, getting informed about Covid-19 vaccines is the first step to getting back to the moments and people we miss.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Houston native and President of the American Medical Association, Dr. Susan Bailey, to discuss how this initiative helps answer questions and also dispel some of the myths surrounding the covid-19 vaccines.

