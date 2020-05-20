Americans gaining more weight as gyms struggle to reopen

You’re not alone if you’ve packed on the pounds during the quarantine. A new survey done in conjunction with OnePoll and Naked Nutrition found that the average American has gained five pounds while on lockdown.

Out of 2,000 people polled, most have gained weight due to alcohol and bread. 65 percent of the persons polled say they have forgone their exercise routine, many who exercised routinely pre-COVID-19.

Two-thirds of those polled say they tried at-home exercise and some even purchased exercise equipment. Most said it would take about 8 weeks before they return to their pre-pandemic body.

Experts say gyms will be one of the toughest places to reopen.

As a lot of the country starts relaxing stay-at-home restrictions, some people want to get back to exercising in their gym.

Experts think gyms will have the most problems when locations begin to open the doors.

One infectious disease expert says, “If we’re going to make a list of high-risk activities, the gym would be on the upper end of that spectrum. We’ve got lots of people in an enclosed indoor space with high-contact surfaces and they’re also exercising as well, perhaps expelling more breath into the air.”

Have you gained weight since being in quarantine? How are you getting back to your exercise routine? What changes would you want to see at your gym? Sound off in the comments!

