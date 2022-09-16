CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Drivers beware, again, a major closure on US-290 outbound between Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill begins Friday night.

At 9 p.m. on September 16, several lanes will be closed if you’re traveling outside of the Beltway on the Northwest Freeway. These lanes will be closed until Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 p.m.

Unlike last weekend, this is not a total closure of the freeway, meaning there will be no alternate routes set up by TxDOT. Drivers should still expect big delays if traveling in the area.

