Apollo 13 Commemorative Statue lands at Space Center Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) It was a moment in Space Flight History that nearly turned tragic. On April 11, 1970, Astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swiger and Fred Haise took off in Apollo 13, heading toward was hoped to be a safe landing on the Moon. But, when an oxygen tank exploded on board, their talents and training saved their lives. They aborted the landing, circled the Moon, and returned safely to Earth on April 17, 1970.

Space Center Houston

Now this Bronze Apollo 13 statue has landed as Space Center Houston, to remember how the Astronauts made it safely back home. The Sculpture is the newest addition to Rocket Park, as part of its NASA Tram Tour experience. This one of kind 7 foot statute is created by George and Mark Lundeen and Joey Bainer. It depicts the safe return of the Apollo 13 astronauts and captures the moment that Lovell, Swigert and Haise stepped down from the recovery helicopter onto the USS Iwo Jima and waved to sailors on board.

Space Center Houston

This Spring Break, from March 12-21, visitors can explore the excitement of the Apollo program and Nasa’s Mission, in the new immersive spring exhibit, watch a new space film on the centers giant screen and take an in-depth tour of Space Center Houston, in the new Space Expert Tour.

Space Center Houston

The placement of the Statue at Space Center Houston also serves to honor both the Apollo 13 astronauts and the flight controllers in Mission Control at NASA Johnson Space Center, who worked around the clock for more than five days to ensure the crew’s survival and safe return.

Space Center Houston

Along with the new sculpture, you’ll see the “Apollo 13: Failure is not an option” exhibit, presented by JSC Federal Credit Union, and the Apollo-era Saturn V rocket, one of only three Saturn V rockets on display in the world. For More Information Visit Space Center Houston.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!