LIVE – APPLY NOW: Small Business Grant Program Accepting Applications

This morning at 8am, the highly anticipated Harris County website (HarrisCounty-SBRFund.org), launching the $30 million Harris County Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) officially opened.

Harris County, in partnership with Houston Business Development Inc. (HBDI) launched the application process for local businesses that need support during the pandemic.

The SBRF is a grant program that’s designed to assist the most vulnerable Harris County small- and micro-enterprises (businesses with 30 or fewer employees) impacted by the pandemic with mounting financial burdens. The SBRF will provide eligible businesses a grant of up to $25,000 to help cover payroll costs, rent, accounts payable and other operating expenses. Application acceptance will not be first-come, first-serve, and will be determined through a randomization process.

Online applications are being accepted via readyharris.org now and the application process will remain open until July 24, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

The fund was unanimously approved by Commissioners Court by a vote of 5-0 on June 30.

Today at 10:00 a.m. at the Harris County Office of Emergency Management (Transtar) Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with Commissioners Adrian Garcia and Rodney Ellis, and Harris County Recovery Czar Armando Walle will hold a press conference discuss the program’s details, who’s eligible, as well as how to apply. Representatives from the program administrator, HBDI, will be available to answer questions.

Application Process Details For Now

Applications can be submitted online starting Monday, July 10th at 8 a.m. and will remain open until July 24th at 3:30 p.m.

Website for applications is located at readyharris.org or HarrisCounty-SBRFund.org

