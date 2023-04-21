Some generators can run on propane or gasoline. A 20-pound tank of propane will often last longer than a full tank of gas.

Houston (KIAH) – It’s time to prepare for the worst-case scenario. From Saturday, April 22nd through Monday, April 24th, Texans can take advantage of the 2023 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

The emergency preparation supplies that qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price include:

Less than $3000 Portable generators.

Less than $300 Emergency ladders. Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75 Axes. Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt). Can openers – nonelectric. Carbon monoxide detectors. Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric. Fire extinguishers. First aid kits. Fuel containers. Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits. Hatchets. Ice products – reusable and artificial. Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns. Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers. Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios. Smoke detectors. Tarps and other plastic sheeting.



During the holiday, you can buy qualifying emergency preparation supplies in-store, online, over the phone, by mail, custom order or any other means. You can find more details about what items do/don’t qualify, as well as details on taxes here.