Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Archbishop Fiorenza tests positive for coronavirus

After learning that a staff member of the food service contractor, as well as an independent caregiver, both tested positive for COVID-19, all of the priests living at the Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Priest Retirement Residence and its employees and contractors were tested last week for the virus.

It was late Saturday night when four of the priest quartered at the Retirement Residence, learned of their results. The residence provides housing for 18 retired priests. Twelve tested negative. So far, none of those who’ve tested positive have displayed serious symptoms. However, all the priests who have contracted the virus are in self-quarantine for 14 days.