Area School Closures & Delays

HOUSTON (CW39)These is a list of area schools that are closed today (Monday, January 11th) due to inclement weather. This list will be updated as more schools come in.

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Big Sandy ISD

Centerville ISD (Trinity)

Cleveland ISD

Coldspring-Oakhurst

CISD & Conroe ISD

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Goodrich ISD

Groveton ISD

Hempstead ISD

Huntsville ISD

The John Cooper School

Livingston ISD

Magnolia ISD

Montgomery ISD

Navasota ISD

New Waverly ISD

Onalaska ISD

Richards ISD

Shepherd ISD

Trinity ISD

Willis ISD

These are the area schools that are on a delay:

Bellville ISD – 2-hour Delay

Brenham ISD – starts at 10 A.M.

Sealy ISD – 2-hour Delay

Lone Star College (All facilities) – starts at 10 A.M.

Prairie View A&M – starts at 10 A.M.

Texas A&M – starts at 10 A.M.