Area School Closures & Delays

HOUSTON (CW39)These is a list of area schools that are closed today (Monday, January 11th) due to inclement weather. This list will be updated as more schools come in.
- Anderson-Shiro CISD
- Big Sandy ISD
- Centerville ISD (Trinity)
- Cleveland ISD
- Coldspring-Oakhurst
- CISD & Conroe ISD
- Corrigan-Camden ISD
- Goodrich ISD
- Groveton ISD
- Hempstead ISD
- Huntsville ISD
- The John Cooper School
- Livingston ISD
- Magnolia ISD
- Montgomery ISD
- Navasota ISD
- New Waverly ISD
- Onalaska ISD
- Richards ISD
- Shepherd ISD
- Trinity ISD
- Willis ISD
CHECK YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT
These are the area schools that are on a delay:
- Bellville ISD – 2-hour Delay
- Brenham ISD – starts at 10 A.M.
- Sealy ISD – 2-hour Delay
- Lone Star College (All facilities) – starts at 10 A.M.
- Prairie View A&M – starts at 10 A.M.
- Texas A&M – starts at 10 A.M.
- ‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
- Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
- YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
- Houston Weather – Snow in Texas, the full experience
- Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade