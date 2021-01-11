Area School Closures & Delays

News
HOUSTON (CW39)These is a list of area schools that are closed today (Monday, January 11th) due to inclement weather. This list will be updated as more schools come in.

  • Anderson-Shiro CISD
  • Big Sandy ISD
  • Centerville ISD (Trinity)
  • Cleveland ISD
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst
  • CISD & Conroe ISD
  • Corrigan-Camden ISD
  • Goodrich ISD
  • Groveton ISD
  • Hempstead ISD
  • Huntsville ISD
  • The John Cooper School
  • Livingston ISD
  • Magnolia ISD
  • Montgomery ISD
  • Navasota ISD
  • New Waverly ISD
  • Onalaska ISD
  • Richards ISD
  • Shepherd ISD
  • Trinity ISD
  • Willis ISD

CHECK YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT 

These are the area schools that are on a delay:

  • Bellville ISD – 2-hour Delay
  • Brenham ISD – starts at 10 A.M.
  • Sealy ISD – 2-hour Delay
  • Lone Star College (All facilities) – starts at 10 A.M.
  • Prairie View A&M – starts at 10 A.M.
  • Texas A&M – starts at 10 A.M.

