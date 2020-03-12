Arkansas teen killed as friends play with gun, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WREG) – Two 16-year-olds are facing charges after unintentionally killing a 17-year-old while playing with a gun, according to Blytheville police.

Relatives identified the victim as Keylan Cuble.

They said he was in the backyard of a friend’s house Tuesday evening when the shooting happened.

“He always hugs me and loves me, and he was my baby, too,” said Cuble’s aunt Tammy Rogers, who said he had just celebrated his birthday last month.

“It messed me up, I ain’t gonna lie," Rogers said. "I ain’t gonna say the word, but it messed me up so bad I just dropped down."

Police said the gun that was used to killed Cuble had been reported stolen after a vehicle burglary over the weekend.

“It’s wrong playing with guns and stuff, and it’s not right about it. You need to leave these guns alone and go on about your business,” Rogers said.

Police officers on Wednesday returned to the home where the shooting occurred. WREG saw the people who live there loading their possessions into vehicles, but they refused to discuss the shooting.

“I don’t know nothing about it,” said one woman, who WREG saw make repeated trips into the home.

Although both 16-year-olds are being charged as adults, police haven’t released their names.

One faces a manslaughter charge, and the other is charged with tampering with physical evidence.