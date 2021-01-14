Armed pawn shop robbery suspect on the loose

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed a pawn shop on December 7th at the 900 block of Edgebrook, according to investigators. The suspect walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register and jewelry. Police say, the employees complied with the suspect and gave him the money from the cash drawers well as several pieces of jewelry from the display cases. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled in a black Ram 3500 dually crew cab truck.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, 6’02”-6’04”, 180-200 lbs., wearing a black shirt, green cargo pants and a black ski mask and armed with a handgun.

We need your help to identify the suspect responsible for an armed robbery at a pawnshop on Dec. 7 at the 900 block of Edgebrook. We appreciate him removing his mask on the way out, so if you know him, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See story–>https://t.co/mIjLmP2GjD #hounews pic.twitter.com/CXPc8KiMPr — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 12, 2021

Here is the official police report:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org