Armed “scaredy-crook” strikes back in Humble

HUMBLE, TX (CW39) Take a look at this! If you can help FBI agents solve this bank robbery, Crimestoppers will pay you $5,000.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking the public for tips leading to the identity and location of a man dubbed, the “Scaredy Crook” who struck a bank in Humble the week of Halloween. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

On Oct. 26, 2020, at approximately 12:22 p.m., the man walked into the Veritex Bank, located at 1102 Kingwood Drive. He immediately pulled a pistol from his jacket pocket and pointed it at the tellers while demanding cash. In fear for their lives and safety, the tellers ran to the back of the bank. Spooked, the suspect ran from the bank without getting any money.

Witnesses describe the “Scaredy-Crook” as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’8” tall, a heavy build, with a scruffy goatee. He wore a white baseball cap, a gray and black jacket over a red t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, black gloves, and carried a black semi-automatic pistol.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app, which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.