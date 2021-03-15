Art Acevedo announced as Police Chief of Miami

HOUSTON (CW39) Art Acevedo was officially announced as Police Chief of Miami as he prepares to fight America’s biggest challenge – drugs.

All morning, he’s been responding via Twitter to reaction he’s been receiving about his departure.

Love you Mom’s you’re changing the World and making it safer with each passing day. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 15, 2021

Houston is the 4th largest city in America and has more police officers than Miami has city employees.

In today’s announcement, the Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez said he’s received “America’s Best Chief” today.

The Miami Mayor has received multiple texts and messages congratulating him on the gain. Including Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, through whom, the process of transfer was conducted in secrecy.

An official at the announcement shed light on the biggest challenge Acevedo is set to face.

“The biggest challenge our cities face is drugs. The vast majority of shootings and robberies are related in one way or another to drugs. Drug gangs fighting one another for territory. How to confront that number one problem in the city of Miami – that is the biggest problem in America. Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo

Acevedo’s family immigrated to the United States in 1968 and said that his heart is with his heritage. That is why he chose to serve in Miami over offers at the federal level and in California.

Chief Acevedo started his career in California in 1986 with the California Highway Patrol. In July 2007 till December 2016, he served as police chief in Austin, Texas.

In Houston, Chief Acevedo was sworn in on November 30, 2016 to oversee 5,400 law enforcement officers and hundreds of civilian support personnel.

Since he’s been in Houston, local crime did trend lower from 2007 through 2015, when it started increasing slightly, though not at levels prior to 2007 when Chief Acevedo was sworn in.

Crime did spike during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people lost jobs and financial stability. Crime continues to have momentum in Houston.

No word on a replacement for Acevedo in Houston.