HOUSTON (CW39) In the wake of recent shootings of Asian women in Atlanta, and the assault of an Asian woman in New York this week, these acts of violence against the Asian community continue to shock the country. So much so, that people from across the country are getting involved, to put a stop the these Hate Crimes.

Texas Congressman Al Green is one of those people. Over the weekend, Congressman Green, along with Asian Congressional Leaders from around the country, visited with families of the Asian women who were killed in Atlanta. He says the victims’ families are distraught and overwhelmed with grief. He also believes it’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Congressman Al Green to talk about his visit with the families, why he thinks these Hate Crimes continue to happen, and what can be done to bring an end to the hate.