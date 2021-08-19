Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Astros Foundation is partnering with United Airlines to host a “Many Voices Participate” (MVP) coffee series on Thursday morning.

Many city leaders, including the CEO of the Houston Crime Stoppers and the Director of Victim Services and Advocacy will be in attendance. The Senior Vice President, Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation will also be there.

There will be a panel discussion with the Crime Stoppers of Houston team. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization dedicated to solving and preventing crimes in local neighborhoods. Many cities across the country have groups like this to improve crime rates in their communities

The event takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Union Station Lobby at Minute Maid Park. The address is 501 Crawford Street. Free parking is available in the Astros Diamond Lot.

You’re asked to RSVP with Business Communications Manager, Rachel Caton, by sending an email to rcaton@astros.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Star Harvey with Nicole Phillips

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 7AM - August 18, 2021

Multiple named storms churning: Henri, Linda, Grace, Fred - Adam Krueger

Grace update and Colorado wildwires - Adam Krueger, Russ Pappas

School bus forecast

Hurricane Alicia - 38 years later - Star Harvey

Local Houston Weather and futurecast - Adam Krueger

How Texas is protected from Grace - Adam Krueger

Grace wave height and coastal impacts - Carrigan Chauvin

Start times for school districts heading back to school August 18, 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Tropical Storm Grace - Star Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss