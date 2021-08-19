Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Astros Foundation is partnering with United Airlines to host a “Many Voices Participate” (MVP) coffee series on Thursday morning.

Many city leaders, including the CEO of the Houston Crime Stoppers and the Director of Victim Services and Advocacy will be in attendance. The Senior Vice President, Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation will also be there.

There will be a panel discussion with the Crime Stoppers of Houston team. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization dedicated to solving and preventing crimes in local neighborhoods. Many cities across the country have groups like this to improve crime rates in their communities

The event takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Union Station Lobby at Minute Maid Park. The address is 501 Crawford Street. Free parking is available in the Astros Diamond Lot.

You’re asked to RSVP with Business Communications Manager, Rachel Caton, by sending an email to rcaton@astros.com.