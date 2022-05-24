HOUSTON (KIAH) — Federal authorities are searching for two suspects involved in two different robberies of firearms dealers in the Houston area.

Both burglaries were three weeks apart, but both were around the hours of 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. The first one was at Lone Star Tactical Supply on 10015 North Eldridge Parkway in northwest Houston on April 25, while the second one was on May 20 at Warf Arms on 2115 FM 1960 in Humble.

In the first robbery, the suspects broke into the gun store and made off with 33 firearms and 17 suppressors, or silencers. The suspects are believed to have been driving a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

Surveillance video picture of the suspects’ car. (ATF)

The thieves broke into an adjoining business office storage building, then cut directly through an interior wall and into a safe that contained at least 38 firearms, including tactical rifles, silencers, as well as numerous semi-automatic pistols.

In both robberies, the suspects targeted gun stores that were housed within converted public storage buildings, allowing them to remove guns from the safes in the back without having to enter the businesses.

The suspects have yet to be identified but are believed to be two Black men wearing dark-colored hoodies, jeans and work-type boots. One suspect is described to be 5-foot-6 and approximately 225 pounds, while the other is described as 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. The shorter suspect walked with a very distinctive “pigeon-toed” gait, authorities said.

The ATF, who is working the case with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, has announced a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the thieves. If you have information about the suspects or the two robberies, you are asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.