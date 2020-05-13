Author Cristina Sicard explains how “Harmony” helps kids cope with isolation

News
Posted: / Updated:

“Harmony” by Cristina Sicard. Illustrated by Katie Drakulich.

A book penned by author Cristina Sicard, is suddenly aligned with the times, helping kids get through the pandemic while stuck at home in quarantine. “Harmony” is a children’s story about a lone llama, far away from his native Peru, who finds himself in Ohio.

“Harmony” is here to remind you to take a step back, really self-reflect during this time and lean on the positives to realize that there’s still good. (And) that things will definitely get better.

Author Cristina Sicard

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with Sicard whose book “Harmony,” is now helping kids understand isolation. The book which features colorful illustrations by Katie Drakulich is also helping kids cope with how it feels to live during a pandemic, when they can feel trapped and lonely during this unprecedented time in our culture.

Here’s a look!

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

ABC Sports Fitness Modifies Social Distancing Layout

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC Sports Fitness Modifies Social Distancing Layout"

CVS COVID 19 TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS COVID 19 TESTING"

Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday"

Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Memorial Day Weekend Forecast"

Macy’s reopens in Houston area with new safety precautions and features

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy’s reopens in Houston area with new safety precautions and features"

COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular