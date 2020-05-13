Author Cristina Sicard explains how “Harmony” helps kids cope with isolation

A book penned by author Cristina Sicard, is suddenly aligned with the times, helping kids get through the pandemic while stuck at home in quarantine. “Harmony” is a children’s story about a lone llama, far away from his native Peru, who finds himself in Ohio.

“Harmony” is here to remind you to take a step back, really self-reflect during this time and lean on the positives to realize that there’s still good. (And) that things will definitely get better. Author Cristina Sicard

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with Sicard whose book “Harmony,” is now helping kids understand isolation. The book which features colorful illustrations by Katie Drakulich is also helping kids cope with how it feels to live during a pandemic, when they can feel trapped and lonely during this unprecedented time in our culture.

Here’s a look!

