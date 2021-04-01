Back in the Day on April 1

HOUSTON (CW39) A look back at April 1st over the years…

64 years ago – In a 1957 April Fool’s Prank, the BBC announced that because of a mild winter in Switzerland, spaghetti trees were producing more spaghetti than normal. And they showed footage of people pulling strands of spaghetti off tree branches.

People immediately started calling in asking how to grow their own spaghetti tree. So the BBC told them, quote, “place a sprig of spaghetti in a tin of tomato sauce and hope for the best.”

58 years ago – In 1963, “General Hospital” made its debut as a half-hour show. It was expanded to 45 minutes in July of 1976 . . . and finally stretched to a full hour in January of 1978.

51 years ago – In 1970, President Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after January 1st, 1971.

45 years ago – In 1976, Rush released their fourth album “2112”. One side of the album held the 20-minute title track, and the other side had five tracks.

37 years ago – In 1984, the great Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his own father . . . who later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and got off with probation. But even death didn’t stop him from co-writing “Blurred Lines”. That’s how great he was. (???)

36 years ago – In a 1985 April Fool’s Prank, “Sports Illustrated” claimed a rookie pitcher named Sidd Finch was planning to play for the Mets. They said he could throw 168 miles an hour, and that he trained at a monastery in Tibet.

Mets fans went nuts, and the magazine was flooded with requests for more information on a guy who didn’t exist.

29 years ago – In 1992, Billy Idol pleaded no contest to punching a woman in the face. He was fined, got two years’ probation, and was told to make public service announcements against rampant alcohol and drug use.

27 years ago – In 1994, on a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado, Christie Brinkley escaped death as her helicopter crashed into a mountainside, injuring five, and killing Christie’s marriage with beautiful Billy Joel.

She dumped Billy later that month, married one of her fellow survivors from the crash . . . then divorced HIM a year later.

25 years ago – In a 1996 April Fool’s Prank, Taco Bell said they had bought the Liberty Bell and were renaming it the “Taco Liberty Bell.” Outrage ensued.

23 years ago – In 1998, a U.S. District Judge dismissed Paula Jones’ lawsuit against then-President Billy Clinton, saying her claims of sexual harassment fell “FAR short” of being worthy of trial.